TAIPEI, Nov 15 Taiwan stocks retreated on Tuesday following the largest single-day percentage gain in three weeks on Monday, weighed down by banks while LCD makers continued to be among the top gainers as investors bought on cheap valuations.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp was flat after saying it expected fourth-quarter profit to drop sharply after a fire forced it to shut down.

Analysts expected the main share index to consolidate before being able to break above last month's high as investors cut losses.

"Turnover is expected to be about T$80 billion ($2.65 billion) today, much lower than the T$140 billion on Oct. 18. This will cap gains on the index," said Henry Chen, a manager at KBC Concord Asset Management.

At 0200 GMT, the TAIEX index was down 0.32 percent or 24.17 points at 7,501.48, after opening down 0.13 percent.

The financials sub-index was down 1.09 percent.

Electronics shares slipped 0.2 percent, with Apple Inc's major supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd shedding 0.95 percent, even after reports that it posted forecast-matching consolidated gross margin in the third quarter.

The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.193.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, picking up T$5.816 billion.

($1 = 30.160 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)