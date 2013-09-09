TAIPEI, Sept 9 Taiwan stocks were flat on Monday, underperforming regional peers, after President Ma Ying-jeou lashed a parliament leader over alleged lobbying. The main TAIEX index erased early gains and were flat at 8,165.84 at 0149 GMT, with biotech and medcare counters the biggest laggards, down 2 percent. Apple plays gained ahead of new iPhones launch on Sept 10. Major assembler Hon Hai Precision Indusy advanced 2.8 percent, while camera module maker Largan Precision climbed 2 percent. HTC Corp continued to be pressured, off 5.3 percent, after three HTC design executives were arrested on suspicion of leaking trade secrets on Aug. 30. Its shares have shed 21 percent since. Asian shares were up after mildly upbeat Chinese trade data underscored signs of stability in the world's second-biggest economy. The Taiwan dollar strengthened T$0.155 to stand at T$29.745 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)