TAIPEI, Sept 13 Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent, weighed down by tech exporters, as investors continued to stay cautious amid concern of political instability after the legislative speaker was forced out of Taiwan's ruling party. At 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had slipped to 8,201.03, after gaining 0.2 percent in the prior session. Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou forced out speaker Wang Jin-pyun, widely seen as the government's second most powerful figure, over accusations of illegal lobbying on Wednesday. Smartphone maker HTC fell 2 percent and TPK Holding, which makes touch panels for Apple and other U.S. buyers, declined 3 percent. The electronics subindex was off 0.3 percent. Car makers, the biggest winner on Thursday, gave up their gains to trade 0.7 percent lower. The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.071 to stand at T$29.712 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)