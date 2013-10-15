TAIPEI, Oct 15 Taiwan stocks rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday, paced by gains in heavyweights such as TSMC on expectations of an imminent deal to reopen the U.S. government and avoid a possible debt default. At around one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,337.65, joining other regional bourses in gains and recovering from a loss in the previous session. TSMC, the world's top contact chip maker and the most heavily weighted stock, jumped 1 percent, boosting electronics shares by 0.9 percent. Banking stocks were up 0.2 percent. China's top insurance regulator is set to meet its Taiwan counterpart for the first time this week for discussions of topics including opening markets to each other wider. The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.135 to stand at T$29.360 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)