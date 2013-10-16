TAIPEI, Oct 16 Taiwan stocks edged down 0.2
percent along with other regional bourses on Wednesday, weighed
down by smartphone maker HTC as its latest flagship
model failed to impress investors.
HTC shed 2 percent, dragging down electronics shares
by 0.2 percent. Its One Max model, launched in China on Tuesday,
was not well received, according to local media reports.
At 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.20
percent at 8,351.28, retreating from a 1.1 percent gain in the
prior session.
Cathay Financial, parent company of Taiwan's top
insurer, rose 0.7 percent after the Commercial Times said its
chairman and his family bought the company's shares for T$3.1
billion ($103 million) in September.
Banking stocks inched down 0.1 percent.
However, the market is expected to rebound on growing hopes
that frantic talks in Washington to avert a U.S. debt default
could lead to a deal just before the Oct. 17 deadline to lift
the borrowing limit, said Rex Chen, chief investment officer of
BNP Paribas' fund joint venture in Taipei
The Taiwan dollar jumped T$0.06 to stand at
T$29.385 to the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)