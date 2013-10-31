TAIPEI, Oct 31 Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on Thursday as market sentiment was hit after the island's export-driven economy posted lower-than-expected growth in the third quarter. Tech exporters including UMC and AU Optronics led the decline, falling 3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. The world's No.3 contract chipmaker and the world's No.4 flat panel maker warned of a slowing fourth quarter. At about one an half and hours into trade, the main TAIEX index had slipped to 8,443.38 points, retreating from a more-than-26 month closing high on Wednesday. Shares in Hon Hai Precision, the world's largest electronics assembler, were down 0.3 percent. Hon Hai was among the six companies that won fourth-generation mobile spectrum licenses.. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.261 percent to stand at T$29.398 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)