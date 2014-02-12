BRIEF-Alliance MMA says intends to defend against the lawsuit filed by shareholders
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey
TAIPEI, Feb 12 Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent along with Wall Street on Wednesday, paced by gains in suppliers of Apple Inc and Tesla Motors. At around half an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,472.58 points, extending a 0.5 percent rise in the prior session. Techs and financials, the two most heavily-weighted sub indexes, advanced 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Apple's suppliers were higher, with Largan Precision and Hon Hai Precision Industry both up about 1 percent. Suppliers of the U.S. electric car maker also gained ground, with BizLink Holding and Chroma ATE rising about 2 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.26 percent to stand at T$30.327 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey
* March placements up 11.0 pct vs year ago * April 1 feedlot cattle at 100.0 pct of year ago * Marketings in March up 10.0 pct vs year ago * Report called mildly bearish for CME live cattle futures By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. cattle ranchers in March placed 11.0 percent more cattle into feedlots than a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, which topped analysts' forecast and notched a record high for the month. In