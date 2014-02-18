TAIPEI, Feb 18 Taiwan stocks were flat in mid-morning trading on Tuesday, but semiconductors eased 0.3 percent after chip maker Vanguard International Semiconductor reported that its second- and third-quarter earnings might only register low single-digit growth. As of 0211 GMT, the main TAIEX index stood at 8522.42 points, little changed from the prior session and largely in line with other regional bourses. Vanguard, a major chip maker, dropped 2.5 percent. The company told investors it will only see modest increases in shipment and gross margin in the coming quarters, local media reported on Tuesday. TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, fell 1 percent. Computers and peripheral equipment, however, gained 0.5 percent, while glass and ceramics saw a 0.7 percent gain. Banks edged up 0.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.006 to stand at T$30.279 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)