TAIPEI, May 29 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on
Thursday from a 40-month closing high in the previous session as
investors took a pause, but Inotera Memories Inc and
other memory chip makers rallied on a media report about the
company's outlook for a solid second quarter.
About one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had
edged down 0.2 percent to 9,101.33.
Topping the most-active list by volume was Inotera, a major
DRAM maker, which soared 6.5 percent. Inotera chairman expected
gross margin in the second quarter to top the first-quarter's
54.1 percent, the Commercial Times reported.
Rivals Nanya Technology Corp was up by the
7-percent daily limit, while Winbond Electronics Corp
jumped 5 percent.
The overall electronics shares fell 0.3 percent,
while financial shares gained 0.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up 0.20 percent at T$30.089
to the U.S. dollar.
