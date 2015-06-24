TAIPEI, June 24 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday
after a dismal reading of the island's export orders was offset
by strength in plastics and food.
A worse-than-expected 5.9 percent on-year decline in May
export orders was the biggest drop in over two years and cast
doubts over whether global tech demand will pick up in the
second half of the year.
As of 1:51 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1
percent, to 9,401.40, after closing at 9,391.14 in the previous
session, up 0.53 percent.
Among the major gainers, plastics gained 0.71
percent, while food saw a 0.47 percent rise.
The financials subindex lost 0.2 percent, while the
electronics subindex rose only 0.1 percent, held back by
semiconductors, down 0.34 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.041 to T$30.961 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)