TAIPEI, June 30 Taiwan stocks were down slightly
on Tuesday on uncertainty over global market stability amid the
troubles in Greece.
The last trading session for the month, the quarter and for
the half-year also kept investors cautious.
As of 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1
percent, to 9,224.82, after closing down 2.4 percent in the
previous session.
The financials subindex lost 1.0 percent, while the
electronics subindex was mostly flat.
Among actively traded shares, large-cap TSMC was
0.4 percent higher, helping to offset pressure from selling in
Cathay Financial, which was off 0.7 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.27 to T$30.908 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)