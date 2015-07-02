TAIPEI, July 2 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday,
bucking modest regional gains, as conflicting signals from
Greece on a last-ditch international bailout kept many investors
on the sidelines.
As of 0144 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2
percent, to 9,360.61 points, after closing up 0.6 percent in the
previous session.
A defiant Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks on
Wednesday to reject an international bailout deal, wrecking any
prospect of repairing broken relations with European Union
partners before a referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece's
future in Europe.
Global uncertainties over Europe and China are feeding into
Taiwan's economy. The latest gauge of the island's manufacturing
activity, the Nikkei/Markit Taiwan PMI, skidded to a 33-month
low in June.
The financials subindex lost 0.2 percent, while the
electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent.
Among actively traded counters, chipmaker United
Microelectronics was down 0.4 percent, while rival
TSMC was also off 0.4.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.192 to T$30.908 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)