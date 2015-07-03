TAIPEI, July 3 Taiwan stocks fell 0.7 percent in early trade on Friday, led by declines in heavyweights such as TSMC, as investors stayed cautious ahead of Greece's weekend referendum which may decide its future in Europe. About 15 minutes into trade, the main TAIEX index had fallen to 9,310.12, after closing flat in the prior session. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, was off 0.4 percent. Largan Precision , camera module supplier of Apple Inc's iPhones, shed 1 percent. Overall electronics shares and banking stocks , the market's two most heavily weighted sectors, both dipped about 0.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.876 percent to stand at T$30.877 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)