TAIPEI, July 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday in
a minor reprieve after being ravaged by spillover from huge
falls in Chinese markets on Wednesday.
By 0158 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent,
to 8,897.68 points, after closing at 8,976.11 points in the
previous session, down 3 percent and the index's largest
single-day percent fall in three years.
Markets were relatively subdued throughout the region.
Shanghai dropped 1.38 percent, though a basket of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.56
and Hong Kong rebounded 2 percent.
Most major Taiwan sub-indexes slid, with the electronics
sub-index sinking 0.9 percent, while the financials
sub-index lost 0.7 percent.
Flat panels, however, eked out a 0.13 percent gain after
suffering massive losses in the previous three sessions. Leading
flat-panel maker Innolux Corp was a notable gainer,
rising 4.1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.118 to T$31.107 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)