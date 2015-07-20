UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
TAIPEI, July 20 Taiwan stocks rose 0.3 percent on Monday, led higher by heavyweights such as TSMC as market sentiment was bolstered by gains in other regional bourses.
As of 0130 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent, to 9,080.67, after closing at 9,045.98 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, jumped 0.7 percent. Hon Hai Precision Industry, a major assembler of Apple's iPhones, was up 0.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.195 to T$31.117 per U.S. dollar.
AU Optronics, down 3.7 percent to T$11.60, Innolux , down 5.2 percent to T$12.90, were among the most active stocks on the exchange.
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.