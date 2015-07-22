TAIPEI, July 22 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday
as local technology shares took a hit after Apple Inc
forecast a weaker revenue outlook and missed some of its
smartphone shipment targets.
Selling in shares of Apple's Taiwanese suppliers, which make
many of the components found in iPhones and the Apple Watch,
mostly outpaced the 1 percent decline in electronics subindex
and the broader main index.
As of 0132 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7
percent, to 8,947.66, after closing up 0.3 percent in the
previous session.
Shares of Taiwanese assembler of iPhones Hon Hai Precision
were off 1.1 percent, while those of rival and second
assembler of iPhones Pegatron dropped a larger 2.9
percent.
Shares in chip supplier TSMC were off 1.1 percent
and those in chip test and package supplier ASE were
sliding a bigger 2.1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.224 to T$31.183 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu)