TAIPEI, July 24 Taiwan stocks stabilised from
recent losses on Friday, but the gains may be short-lived as
investors stayed cautious about the economic and corporate
earnings prospects of Taiwan and rest of the world.
As of 0115 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2
percent to 8,804.05, after closing 1.4 percent lower in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
Among the most actively traded, Apple suppliers
recovered from recent losses. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Co (TSMC) and Largan Precision both added
about 1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.222 to T$31.230 per
U.S. dollar.
