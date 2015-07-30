TAIPEI, July 30 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday
in line with an upbeat performance in other regional markets
after the U.S. Fed noted strength in the world's largest
economy.
The main TAIEX index rose 1.4 percent to 8,679.61 as
of 0236 GMT, after closing down 0.22 percent in the previous
session.
The Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy and labour market
continue to show gains, increasing the possibility of a
September rate hike.
The electronics subindex rose 1.5 percent, led by
semiconductors, which gained 2.08 percent. The world's
No.3 contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp
jumped 5.12 percent on second-quarter earnings that beat
forecasts.
Banks and insurance firms gained 2.1 percent, while
flat panels gained 2.37 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.081 to T$31.442 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)