TAIPEI Aug 5 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday on
downbeat sentiment in overseas markets and a gloomy economic
outlook at home.
As of 0202 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1
percent, to 8,500.44, after closing down 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex fell 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex edged up 0.3 percent.
Taiwan's latest inflation reading issued early Wednesday
showed price weakness persisting for the seventh month running,
which will likely lead the government to cut its 2015 forecast
for the consumer price index from its current estimated growth
for 0.13 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.03 to T$31.696 per
U.S. dollar.
