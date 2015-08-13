TAIPEI Aug 13 Taiwan stocks rebounded from
recent losses on Thursday, after Wall Street erased earlier
falls to end flat and Taiwan regulators tightened rules to
discourage short-selling to help shore up market sentiment.
As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8
percent, to 8,346.62, after closing at 8,283.38 in the previous
session.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said late on
Wednesday investors who short stocks would have to put down 1.2
times deposits starting Thursday, raising short sellers' cost.
The previous requirement was 0.9 time.
The electronics subindex rose 1.0 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.287 to T$32.178 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)