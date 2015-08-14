TAIPEI Aug 14 Taiwan stocks edged up on Friday,
led by strength in financial shares on positive sentiment after
Yuanta Financial said it would acquire Ta Chong Bank
in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion.
As of 0145 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.12
percent, at 8,321.90, after closing at 8,311.74 in the previous
session.
Ta Chong, partially owned by Carlyle Group, surged by
the daily 10 percent limit to multi-year highs, lifting the
financial subindex by 1.4 percent.
Struggling smartphone maker HTC added 1.4 percent.
HTC announced a plan to cut 15 percent of its workforce globally
and to reduce its operating expenditure by 35 percent.
The electronics subindex fell 0.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.232 to T$32.134 per U.S.
dollar.
