TAIPEI Aug 17 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday
after the government slashed its GDP growth outlook for the
year.
As of 0151 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.6
percent, to 8,252.68, slightly trailing a mixed performance in
other regional markets. It closed flat at 8,305.64 in the
previous session.
Officials said Friday the island's economy will only grow by
1.56 percent this year, far lower than the 3.28 percent growth
predicted in May and its worst performance since 2009.
The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.7 percent.
Semiconductors shed 1.55 percent, though flat panels
managed to stay afloat, trading flat.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.118 to T$32.250 per
U.S. dollar.
