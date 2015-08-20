TAIPEI Aug 20 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, pulled lower by declines in plastics and autos, but were ahead of other regional markets.

As of 1:46 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 8,013.15, after closing at 8,021.84 in the previous session, down 1.9 percent.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.

Plastics shed 1.13 percent, led lower by major materials firm Formosa Plastics Corp, which tumbled 1.76 percent. Autos also dropped 0.95 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.223 to T$32.445 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)