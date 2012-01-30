* Market hits 2-1/2-month intraday high; upside seen limited
* Nanya limit up on report of Elpida-Micron tie-up
* Apple suppliers surge on solid iPhone sales
TAIPEI, Jan 30 Taiwan stocks rose 2.8
percent to an over-two-month intraday high on Monday, led by
Apple suppliers such as Hon Hai Precision, as
investors were encouraged by good performances on Wall Street
and European markets during the long lunar new year holiday.
At about one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index
had surged 200.89 points to 7,434.58, a level not seen since
Nov. 16. The market had closed from Jan. 19 for the holiday.
"What we are seeing today is a reflection of the Wall Street
rally over the lunar new year holidays," said Bevan Yeh, a fund
manager of Prudential Financial in Taiwan.
"However, concerns remain over the eurozone debt problems
and the slowing U.S. economic growth, leaving limited upside for
Taiwan market."
Selling pressure is seen emerging at the 7,500 point level,
some analysts said.
Hon Hai and camera phone lens maker Genius were
both up more than 6 percent. Apple shares surged the most in
more than three years on Jan.25, after skyrocketing iPhone and
iPad sales helped the company smash Wall Street expectations.
Among the biggest winning sectors, electronics and
machinery both jumped over 3 percent. Financial stocks
gained 2.7 percent.
DRAM maker Nanya Technology gained 6.6 percent,
the maximum allowed in a day.
Japan's Elpida Memory Inc aims to reach a deal as
early as next month for a capital infusion from Micron
Technology in a deal that could also include Nanya,
Japan's Nikkei business daily said last week.
Nanya's chairman said on Monday the was no current plan to
take part in any deal.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.227 to trade at
T$29.763.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Jan. 18, the last
session before the holidays, bringing their total buying to
T$27.9 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)