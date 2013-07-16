(Updates to mid-morning) TAIPEI, July 16 Taiwan stocks extended early losses by midday on Tuesday, led by a 1.4 percent fall in chip makers. The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent, or 24.63 points to 8,230.05 by 0222 GMT, after opening down 0.13 percent. Heavyweight TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, slipped 2.3 percent ahead of second-quarter results due on Thursday. Electronics shares shed 0.8 percent, while financials lost 0.5 percent. Optoelectronics sub-index however climbed 0.2 percent after reports Korea's LG Display was expected to beat profit expectations for the quarter. The Taiwan dollar gained T$0.106 to stand at T$29.846 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)