TAIPEI, July 25 Taiwan stocks were nearly flat in morning trade on Thursday, as gains in Apple Inc suppliers, including Largan Precision, were offset by losses in auto makers. Shares in Apple's suppliers rose for a second day after the iPhone maker posted robust sales. Phone lenses maker Largan rallied 3.4 percent, while Hon Hai Precision rose 0.5 percent. At around 0140 GMT, the main TAIEX index dipped 0.06 percent or 5.04 points to 8,191.15 points, with the electronics sub-index up 0.14 percent. The automobile sub-index was off 1.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to stand at $29.965 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)