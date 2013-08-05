TAIPEI, Aug 5 Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent on Monday, helped by gains in HTC after the smartphone maker said it plans to spend up to T$4.35 billion ($145 million) to buy back its shares. Shares in HTC surged 6 percent in mid-day trading, recovering from a nearly 20 percent plunge last week after the company gave a bleak forecast for the third quarter. The main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,111.59 points one hour into trade, with electronics shares 0.35 percent higher. Another bright spot was Formosa Epitaxy Inc, which shot up 7 percent, the most allowed in a session. Taiwan's economic ministry has tentatively approved a Chinese investor to buy a 19.9 percent stake in the LED chip maker - the first such investment by a Chinese company, a newspaper reported on Monday. The Taiwan dollar jumped T$0.174 to stand at T$29.955 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)