TAIPEI, Aug 8 Acer Inc and UMC dragged Taiwan stocks 0.1 percent lower on Thursday after the companies reported weak quarterly results. Acer, the world's No.4 PC maker, and UMC, the world's No.3 contract chipmaker, both fell about 3 percent, underperforming the electronics subindex's 0.2 percent dip. About one and half hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had slipped to 7,912.33 points, recovering from a 1.5 percent drop in the prior session. Acer on Wednesday reported an unexpected net loss of T$343 million ($11.4 million) in the second quarter from a T$56 million profit a year earlier. UMC reported a second-quarter net profit of T$1.8 billion, lower than the profit of T$2.65 billion in the year-earlier period and the T$6.59 billion in the previous quarter. Bigger rival TSMC edged down 0.5 percent. A Taiwan government venture capital fund will sell more than 170 million shares in TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, in 2014 to help fund Taiwan's budget, a source with direct knowledge of the sale said on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.089 to stand at T$29.936 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)