TAIPEI, Nov 11 Taiwan stocks eased on Monday, with PC makers being the biggest laggards, dropping over 1 percent, as investors sold off some shares because of expectations of disappointing results due later this week on weak demand. Shares of Quanta and Compal Electronics, the world's two largest PC contract makers, dropped 3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. Quanta will report third-quarter earnings on Thursday, while Compal reports Wednesday. At 0156 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.3 percent, or 24.33 points, at 8205.26, after opening flat. Smartphone vendor HTC Corp also shed 2 percent. Hon Hai Precision Industry, which makes Apple Inc products, however, advanced 1.6 percent before its July-September results to be out this evening. Local media reports said Hon Hai may see its highest quarterly gross margin, operating margin and net profit for this year because of the more profitable iPhone 5S. Financial shares edged up 0.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.050 to stand at T$29.455 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)