TAIPEI, Nov 12 Taiwan stocks rose 0.38 percent on Tuesday, largely in line with other regional and global bourses, as investors awaited signs from the Chinese Communist Party on the country's future economic direction. The main TAIEX index was up 31.33 points at 8213.52 as of midmorning, with most major sub-indexes in the black. The market had fallen in the previous four trading sessions but is up over 3 percent for the month. Automobiles jumped 0.9 percent, while banks and insurance shares rose 0.47 percent and computer and peripheral equipment saw a 0.84 percent bump. Major Apple manufacturer Pegatron dropped 2.84 percent after reporting third-quarter profit on Tuesday that fell short of analysts' expectations. Larger rival Hon Hai , which will report on Wednesday, was also down 0.27 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.07 to stand at T$29.56 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold)