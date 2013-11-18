TAIPEI, Nov 18 Taiwan stocks were firm on
Monday, joining regional peers on prospect of extended stimulus
in the United States and real economic reform in China, with
banks among the major gainers as the shares rebounded to cover
losses from last week.
By 0302 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6 percent
at 8,226.61, after opening up 0.3 percent.
The financial sub-index gained 1 percent, with
heavyweight Cathay Financial Holding jumping 2.2
percent.
"There's no special news today, banks are covering their
losses as they've been dragged down by the main index during the
earnings season but in fact their results were not as
disappointing as the tech companies," said Chu Yen-min, senior
vice president at KGI Securities.
He said, however, the rally in financial shares is expected
to be short-lived and tech shares will continue to lead
the index on better-than-expected demand in the fourth quarter.
Technology counters climbed 0.2 percent, with HTC Corp
rising 2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar edged up T$0.054 to T$29.566 to
the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)