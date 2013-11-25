TAIPEI, Nov 25 Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent on
Monday morning, led by banks on media reports that the finance
ministry has asked state-run Mega Financial to
evaluate the possibility of merging with Chang Hwa Bank
in what could be the biggest merger in the banking
sector in more than a decade.
At about 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed
to 8,191.48 points. Chang Hwa soared 4.3 percent and Mega
advanced 2 percent, sending the financial sub-index 1.4
percent higher.
"Some investors are trading on the reported merger story
today," said Arron Chen, a fund manager at Capital Securities
Asset Management. "We'd rather wait and see if anything actually
happens with it," he said, adding that the broader market has
upside potential to rise to about 8,350 points in the near term.
Other winners included tech and textile shares
, up 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.
The Taiwan dollar jumped 0.223 percent to stand at
T$29.579 to the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)