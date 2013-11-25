TAIPEI, Nov 25 Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent on Monday morning, led by banks on media reports that the finance ministry has asked state-run Mega Financial to evaluate the possibility of merging with Chang Hwa Bank in what could be the biggest merger in the banking sector in more than a decade. At about 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,191.48 points. Chang Hwa soared 4.3 percent and Mega advanced 2 percent, sending the financial sub-index 1.4 percent higher. "Some investors are trading on the reported merger story today," said Arron Chen, a fund manager at Capital Securities Asset Management. "We'd rather wait and see if anything actually happens with it," he said, adding that the broader market has upside potential to rise to about 8,350 points in the near term. Other winners included tech and textile shares , up 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar jumped 0.223 percent to stand at T$29.579 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)