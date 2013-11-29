BRIEF-Nibec signs contract worth 785.9 mln won
* Says it signed a 785.9 million won contract with Wright Health Group Limited to provide collagen and other cosmetic products in U.K.
TAIPEI, Nov 29 Taiwan stocks rose 0.3 percent on early Friday morning, led by gains in Apple Inc supplier such as Largan Precision amid investor hopes of solid iPhone 5S sales in the Christmas shopping season. Camera phone lens maker Largan Precision and Hon Hai Precision, the world's largest electronics assembler, added 3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. At around 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,396.82 points, beating other regional bourses and extending an almost one-month intraday high level on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar strengthened by 0.239 percent to stand at T$29.609 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The White House will take a lead role in crafting legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, eyeing an August target date as President Donald Trump seeks his first legislative victory following the failure last week of a long-promised bill to undo Obamacare.