BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO
TAIPEI, Dec 5 Taiwan stocks fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, roughly in line with other regional bourses, weighed down by construction shares on media reports the government expressed concern about a real-estate bubble. As of 0213 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 17.44 points at 8400.56 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. The construction sub-index was down 0.5 percent. Taiwan's finance minister Chang Sheng-ford expressed concern that the ratio of housing prices to average income has reached an unsustainable level, local newspapers said. Banks and insurance shares and semiconductors were also down 0.33 and 0.5 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.11 to stand at T$29.58 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.