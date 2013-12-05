TAIPEI, Dec 5 Taiwan stocks fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, roughly in line with other regional bourses, weighed down by construction shares on media reports the government expressed concern about a real-estate bubble. As of 0213 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 17.44 points at 8400.56 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. The construction sub-index was down 0.5 percent. Taiwan's finance minister Chang Sheng-ford expressed concern that the ratio of housing prices to average income has reached an unsustainable level, local newspapers said. Banks and insurance shares and semiconductors were also down 0.33 and 0.5 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.11 to stand at T$29.58 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)