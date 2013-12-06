TAIPEI, Dec 6 Taiwan stocks edged up 0.2 percent on Friday, paced by gains in Apple Inc supplier Largan Precision on news its November sales hit a record. At about 45 minutes into trade, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,392.88 points, with the electronics sub-index up 0.27 percent. Largan, which makes camera phone lenses, jumped 1 percent. It posted an 8.8 growth in November sales compared with October, the Economic Daily and the Commercial Times reported. Touch panel makers Innolux and TPK Holdings rose 2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Banks, the second most heavily weighted sector after electronics, inched up 0.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.367 percent to stand at T$29.581 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)