TAIPEI Oct 31 Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent on
Friday as market sentiment was buoyed by a rally on Wall Street
and better-than-expected economic growth at home, paced by gains
of Apple Inc suppliers.
About two hours into trade, the main TAIEX index
climbed to 8,905.81, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior
session.
Largan Precision, which makes camera phone lenses
for Apple, rose 1.7 percent, sending electronics shares
up by 0.2 percent.
Smartphone maker HTC rose 0.4 percent. The company
is set to announce its fourth-quarter outlook after market
close.
Other winning sectors included textiles which gained
0.8 percent and food which rose 0.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar rose 0.069 percent to T$30.381 to
the U.S. dollar.
Taiwan's economy posted its best growth in nearly two years
and beat market expectations as increased demand for Apple's new
iPhone 6 boosted the island's electronics
exports.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)