TAIPEI, Feb 6 Taiwan stocks fell 0.55 percent on Friday, weighed by losses in Apple Inc's suppliers such as Largan Precision. The main TAIEX index dipped to 9,464.08 as of 0217 GMT. Largan, a camera phone module supplier of Apple and some other smartphone makers, dropped nearly 5 percent. Touch panel supplier TPK Holdings was off 2 percent. TransAsia Airway lost 3.4 percent, extending its fall in the last two sessions since its Flight GE235 plunged into a river in downtown Taipei, killing at least 31 of the 58 on board. (For a latest story on the crash, please double click ) The Taiwan dollar was up 0.254 percent at T$31.455 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)