TAIPEI, Feb 24 Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent on Tuesday, the first day of trading after a long Lunar New Year holiday, led by tech and Apple Inc suppliers. The main TAIEX index rose 96.61 points to 9626.12 as of 0219 GMT, after closing up 0.35 percent in the previous session. Markets had been closed since Feb. 13. The electronics subindex notched a 1.21 percent gain, with semiconductors and electrical components both showing strength, rising 1.56 and 1.39 percent, respectively. Key firms gaining included Apple touch-screen maker TPK Holding Co Ltd, up 3.66 percent, and iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp, which rose 2.24 percent. Rubber and food were the lone laggards among major subindexes, falling 0.24 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.068 to stand at T$31.570 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)