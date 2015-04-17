TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks declined 0.77
percent on Friday, hampered by semiconductors and a poor
forecast by world's largest contract chip maker Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC).
The main TAIEX index fell 74.65 points to 9582.22 as
of 0201 GMT, after closing up 1.22 percent on Thursday.
The electronics subindex was down 1.12 percent, with
semiconductors suffering a 2.4 percent decline.
On Thursday Apple Inc supplier TSMC said revenue in
the current quarter would drop by several percentage points from
the January-March period, while painting a relatively bleak
forecast for the semiconductor industry as a whole.
TSMC stock fell 2.72 percent and dragged down peers United
Microelectronics Corp and Advanced Semiconductor
Engineering Inc, which fell 2.04 and 2.19 percent
respectively.
The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.120 at T$31.134 to the
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)