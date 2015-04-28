TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent
and the local currency surged on Tuesday as investor sentiment
continued to be bullish after stocks hit 15-year highs in the
previous session, with TSMC and other heavyweights
leading the gainers.
A few minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index had
climbed to 10,014.28 points, extending a 0.6 percent gain in the
previous session. But it soon fell into a narrow range, down
0.12 percent at 0120 GMT.
On Monday, the index touched the 10,000-point milestone, a
level not seen since 2000.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top
contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily-weighted stock,
added 0.7 percent.
Cathay Financial, Taiwan's biggest financial
holding company, rose 0.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar jumped 1.141 percent to T$30.509
to the U.S. dollar, marking strong gains for the second session.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)