TAIPEI, June 29 Taiwan stocks fell 1.6 percent on Monday along with global markets on fears of a Greece default, and as investors dumped insurance stocks after nearly 500 people were injured in a fire at a Taiwan water park. Minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index had dropped to 9,308.30 points, extending its 0.2 percent dip in the prior session. The financial sub-index shed 2 percent. Taiwan authorities had began investigating the cause of the water park fire that occurred over the weekend. Electronics shares were off 2 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down 0.379 percent to stand at T$31.250 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)