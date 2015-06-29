TAIPEI, June 29 Taiwan stocks fell 1.6 percent
on Monday along with global markets on fears of a Greece
default, and as investors dumped insurance stocks after nearly
500 people were injured in a fire at a Taiwan water park.
Minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index had
dropped to 9,308.30 points, extending its 0.2 percent dip in the
prior session.
The financial sub-index shed 2 percent. Taiwan
authorities had began investigating the cause of the water park
fire that occurred over the weekend.
Electronics shares were off 2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was down 0.379 percent to stand
at T$31.250 to the U.S. dollar.
