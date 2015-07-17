TAIPEI, July 17 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as
gains due to higher overseas markets and buying in chipmaker
TSMC were offset by general caution ahead of the
weekend.
As of 0151 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1
percent at 9,031.66, after closing down 0.1 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the
semiconductor subindex was 1 percent higher. The
financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.
Shares in TSMC, a heavy weight on the local bourse, rose 1.8
percent. The world's largest contract chipmaker said Thursday
after market close that its second-quarter net profit rose 33
percent from a year earlier, beating forecasts.
TSMC, however, said it expected revenue in the third
quarter to rise just 2.2 percent from the second quarter.
On Sunday, Taiwan's ruling party congress is set to meet to
formally nominate its presidential candidate for the January
2016 vote amid discord among members on whether the only person
to have hurdled the primary process, Hung Hsiu-chu, is the best
representative for the party.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.211 to T$31.099 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)