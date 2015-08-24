TAIPEI Aug 24 Taiwan stocks fell 4.8 percent to
a near 3-year low on Monday, but the main index trimmed steeper
losses suffered in morning trade after Taiwan said it is
"aggressively evaluating" the possibility for a large government
fund to buy local equities.
Vice finance minister Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the
National Security Fund, said the government is yet to decide
when the fund would step in to support the share market.
"We are aggressively evaluating the possibility to buy
shares," the vice minister said, as turmoil gripped global
markets amid fears of a deepening economic slowdown in China.
"We did not expect local stocks to fall so sharply...
Obviously the market today was tracking losses on Wall Street
and in China market," said Wu.
The main TAIEX index ended at 7,410.34 points, its
lowest close since November 2012. At one point in early trade on
Monday, the index plummeted 7 percent, but pulled back slightly
after Wu's comments.
Banks and techs, the two most
heavily-weighted sectors, shed 3 percent or more.
Wu's comment came after the Financial Supervisory Commission
announced a rule on Sunday to discourage investors from
short-selling local stocks.
The index has shed about 10 percent in six sessions on the
China growth scare.
"The problem is lack of investor confidence and the plunge
in China stocks," said Vincent Chiu, a fund manager of Fuh Hwa
Securities Investment Trust, Taipei.
"Market sentiment is extremely panicky; stocks would not
recover unless the Chinese markets and Wall Street stop
bleeding," he said.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)