TAIPEI Aug 26 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday
morning as sentiment remained fragile after Wall Street lost
ground despite aggressive easings by China's central bank the
previous day, with declines led by blue-chips such as TSMC
.
As of 1:40 GMT, the main TAIEX index was off 0.8
percent, to 7,613.24 points, with the electronics subindex
giving up 0.5 percent and the financials subindex
dropping 0.6 percent.
On Tuesday, the main ended up 3.6 percent after the
government said a large state-supported fund will step in "any
time" to shore up the sagging market.
TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, was off
1.6 percent. Mediatek, Taiwan's biggest chip design
house, lost 2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.311 to T$32.568
per U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)