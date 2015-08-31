TAIPEI Aug 31 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday
along with other regional markets as investors braced for more
China and U.S. economic data later in the week and fretted over
when the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates.
As of 0218 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.3
percent to 7,991.64 points, after closing at 8,019.18 points in
the previous session, up 2.49 percent.
Fed officials have been giving mixed signals about whether
they would raise rates as early as next month, and some
investors fear that solid growth in the world's No.1 economy may
possibly be at threat from slowing emerging markets, most
notably China, and increasingly volatile financial markets.
The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the
financials subindex lost 0.9 percent.
Plastics also faltered, down 1.72 percent, though
electrical components rose 0.41 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.32 to T$32.452 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)