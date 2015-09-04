TAIPEI, Sept 4 Taiwan stocks rose slightly on Friday but investors were cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data which could offer clues on whether the Federal Reserves will begin raising interest rates later this month.

Tech heavywights paced the gains. As of 0112 GMT, the main TAIEX index had edged up 0.1 percent to 8,107.32 points, after closing at 8,095.95 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

Hon Hai Precision, the world's biggest electronics components maker, added 0.2 percent. AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, climbed 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.242 to T$32.559 per U.S. dollar. It has lost about 2.6 percent so far this year and weakened sharply after China's surprise devaluation on Aug. 11.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)