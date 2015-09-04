TAIPEI, Sept 4 Taiwan stocks rose slightly on
Friday but investors were cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data which
could offer clues on whether the Federal Reserves will begin
raising interest rates later this month.
Tech heavywights paced the gains. As of 0112 GMT, the main
TAIEX index had edged up 0.1 percent to 8,107.32 points,
after closing at 8,095.95 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.
Hon Hai Precision, the world's biggest electronics
components maker, added 0.2 percent. AU Optronics, the
world's No.4 flat panel maker, climbed 2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.242 to T$32.559 per
U.S. dollar. It has lost about 2.6 percent so far this year and
weakened sharply after China's surprise devaluation on Aug. 11.
