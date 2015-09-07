TAIPEI, Sept 7 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, as
a rise in Chinese bourses calmed nerves after roller coaster
swings last week.
As of 1:56 GMT, the main TAIEX index has risen 0.4
percent, to 8,032.66 points, after closing at 8,000.6 points in
the previous session, down 1.18 percent.
China markets opened in positive territory after a senior
regulator said markets were more stable and risks associated
with high levels of leverage have eased following a period of
high volatility.
The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex notched a 0.3 percent rise.
Optoelectronics kept gains in check, however,
dropping 1.41 percent, though electrical components
enjoyed a 1.17 percent gain.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.182 to T$32.651 per
U.S. dollar.
