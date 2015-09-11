China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
TAIPEI, Sept 11 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, but trading was tentative ahead of the weekend and due to continued global uncertainties, particularly China.
As of 0207 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 8,288.01, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
Among actively traded shares, display makers were generally higher, led by AU Optronics, which was moving ahead 0.5 percent. China Development Financial was off 0.8 percent while Cathay Financial Holding was up 0.3 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.393 to T$32.463 per U.S. dollar. It is up more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in early trade following similar strength in regional currencies. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".