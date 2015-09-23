TAIPEI, Sept 23 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday
after a survey showed factory activity in China -- one of the
island's biggest trading partners -- contracted for the seventh
straight month.
But traders were cautious ahead of a central bank meeting on
Thursday, where a slight majority of economists polled by
Reuters expect a rate cut.
Taiwan's central bank governor told parliament earlier in
the day that monetary policy is "very loose" and indicated
deflation was not a threat for the island.
As of 0210 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 1.7
percent at to 8,225.55 points, after closing up 0.7 percent in
the previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 1.8 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.6 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.203 to T$32.768 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)