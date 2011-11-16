TAIPEI, Nov 16 Taiwan stocks erased early
gains to close down 1.38 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by
defensive plays such as glass and ceramics and cement
.
The main TAIEX index fell 103.54 points to 7,387.52,
after opening up 0.4 percent.
The financials sub-index was among the biggest
losers, shedding 2.52 percent.
Electronics shares slipped 0.85 percent, with LCD
makers Chimei Innolux Corp down 4.83 percent and AU
Optronics Corp off 3.33 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.223.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, capping total
selling at T$14.26 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)